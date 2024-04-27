University of Southern Mississippi (USM) students grabbed shovels and embraced nature as they planted new trees on the Gulf Park Campus in celebration of Earth Day in Long Beach, Miss. Danielle Cotton, botany Professor in the School of Coastal Resilience, took her class outside Monday to briefly demonstrate proper plant and tree care.

USM collaborated with Rotolo Consultants Inc. and the Physical Plant to have six donated trees, including four live oaks, one sweet bay magnolia, and one tulip poplar.

Groups of students planted the trees on the west side of the Science Building.

“Most of the attendees were my botany students and therefore I gave a lesson about how both the sweet bay and tulip popular are in the magnolia family of trees and about particular attributes of that family,” said Cotton. “It was a wonderful opportunity, being Earth Day, for students to observe tree plantings and to understand the how and why of proper tree planting.”

Cotton explained the importance of the diameter and depth around the tree once placed in the ground along with proper topsoil and watering techniques. Cotton gave tips on the best time to plant a tree and the excitement of connecting with nature.