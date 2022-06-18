Gazebo Gazette

Carolyn Ishee was inducted as 2022-23 club President for the Rotary Club of Pass Christian at its annual Passing of the Fork and crawfish boil on Wednesday, June 8, at the Yacht Club of Pass Christian. Jeffery Taylor received a plaque in honor of his year of service as current president.

Other officers installed included President-elect Ken Austin, Secretary Robin Rafferty, Treasurer Ken Austin, Sergeant-at-arms Andrew McNeil and Past President Jeffery Taylor.

Additionally, the Rotary Club of Pass Christian will be holding its Paddle the Bay with a 5K fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9.

The event, which will have food, fun and music, will take place at Henderson Point at the base of the Bay Bridge in Pass Christian.

Participants can Paddle the Bay, or around the bayous, and/or run the 5K.

Proceeds from the fundraiser go to club projects that support the City of Pass Christian, and the Pass Christian School District.

To participate, or to donate, go to https://givelively.org/donate/the-rotary-charity-trust-fund/rotary-club-of-pass-christian-paddle-the-bay-with-a-5k.

The new Rotary year will begin July 1.