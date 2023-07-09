Although used in the title, a legend would be an understatement of my friend, Coach Kevin Woods, Sr. Woods lived his life doing what most dream about, such as helping youth, raising a family, being a pillar in your community and having leaders come to you for advice. Undoubtedly, Coach Kevin Woods did this and more for hundreds of people regardless of their background and with that infectious smile.

I spoke with Coach Woods many times, from when I first played baseball for him at around 7 until we were at Peoples Bank in Pass Christian last week. Regardless of what it was about, Coach was always happy to talk with me about anything.

One lesson I learned from Coach Woods but have not routinely followed is his kindred spirit and never raising his voice to another person. This is what made Coach Woods and the reason so many respected him and almost all youth listened to virtually everything he said.

Despite how he may have felt, Coach Woods NEVER RAISED HIS VOICE OR CURSED AT ANYONE and this made everything he said to the youth in any sport listen to him even more. This is a lesson that should be followed by all who work with youth or any other kind of profession because listening and solid discussion go farther in this world than any other method.