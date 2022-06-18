Gazebo Gazette

The Long Beach Chamber of Commerce will host the 2022 Ask the Aldermen at the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park Campus in Hardy Hall on June 30th. Doors will open at 8:00 am for breakfast and networking, and the program will begin at 8:30 am.

This year’s event will feature Alderman at Large Donald Frazer, Ward 1 Alderman Patrick Bennett, Ward 2 Alderman Bernie Parker, Ward 3 Alderman Angie Johnson, Ward 4 Alderman Timothy McCaffrey, and Ward 5 Alderman Mike Brown.

Each Alderman will give updates about their wards and answer questions about the projects and growth in the City of Long Beach.

The Long Beach Chamber of Commerce will also award three small business grants totaling $2,750.00 during this event.

Tickets are $15 for Chamber members and $20 for prospective members. Breakfast is included. Sponsorship opportunities are available, please contact LaWanda Jones at LaWanda@mscoastchamber.com for more information.

To register for Ask the Aldermen, go online to mscoastchamber.com or call 288.604.0014.