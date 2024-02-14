Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) is implementing the Commercial Vessel Safety Program as a part of the 2019 Mississippi Bonnet Carré Fisheries Disaster Recovery Program.

The Commercial Vessel Safety Program is a reimbursement program for Mississippi resident commercial fishermen who held a valid commercial fishing license in the 2019 calendar year and voluntarily install additional safety equipment on their vessels to protect themselves and their crew.

Investments in equipment that will make a fisherman’s business resilient to future disasters may also qualify for reimbursement. Safety upgrades and investments may be reimbursed up to $2,000 per qualifying fisherman.

The application period will open February 15, 2024, and remain open as funding allows. Applications must be completed online. For the application and additional program information, visit dmr.ms.gov/ms-commercial-vessel-safety-program/.

For assistance submitting a reimbursement application, contact MDMR staff at 2019bcsafety@dmr.ms.gov or call (228)374-5000.

