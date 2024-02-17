by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm
Although it was a bit dreary and began with a slight drizze, as legend goes, “it never rains on the Pass parade.” The St. Paul Carnival Association (SPCA) had their Mardi Gras parade in downtown Pass Christian Sunday, February 11, 2024.
Pass Christian Ward 3 Alderman Kirk Kimball, who was ordained King Christian at the coronation ball Friday, Febru- ary 9, 2024 had a few details to say about the parade.
“I love Pass Christian and I love St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School. The history and traditions of our hometown and our Catholic school is something I am very proud and humbled to experience,” expressed Kimball. “St. Paul Carnival Association in its 94th year has been an incredible time to witness and to share with others. But behind all the revelry and pageantry is the sheer hard work by many who make all of this happen. I want to acknowledge the members of Team Kimball/Fowler’s “Year of the Dragon” who helped make it a huge success.”
As over 80 floats passed through the downtown business district, Mayor Jimmy Rafferty mentioned thanks to all that helped organize this traditional event.
“The city wants to express its many thanks to these businesses that generously donated delicious food and beverages to Pass Christian City Hall for the St. Paul Carnival Association parade viewing.”
Pass Christian Police Chief Daren Freeman delivered some good news as well. “Nothing serious to report today during the parade. We had approximately four arrests and two citation summons issued for a variety of misdemeanors. Overall, it was a great event.”
Additionally Freeman mentioned, there were quite a bit of law enforcement agencies who assisted with the annual parade in order to protect public saferty.
They were:
*Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
*Long Beach Police Department
*Gulfport Police Department
*Biloxi Police Department
*Bay St Louis Police Department
*Waveland Police Department
*Mississippi Hwy Patrol
*Mississippi ABC
*Mississippi Bureau Narcotics
*Mississippi Department of Marine Resources
*Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office
*Poplarville Police Department
*Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
*US Customs & Border Protection
*US Border Patrol
The SPCA’s annual Parade goes through downtown Pass Chris- tian the Sunday before Mardi Gras Tuesday.