Although it was a bit dreary and began with a slight drizze, as legend goes, “it never rains on the Pass parade.” The St. Paul Carnival Association (SPCA) had their Mardi Gras parade in downtown Pass Christian Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Pass Christian Ward 3 Alderman Kirk Kimball, who was ordained King Christian at the coronation ball Friday, Febru- ary 9, 2024 had a few details to say about the parade.

“I love Pass Christian and I love St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School. The history and traditions of our hometown and our Catholic school is something I am very proud and humbled to experience,” expressed Kimball. “St. Paul Carnival Association in its 94th year has been an incredible time to witness and to share with others. But behind all the revelry and pageantry is the sheer hard work by many who make all of this happen. I want to acknowledge the members of Team Kimball/Fowler’s “Year of the Dragon” who helped make it a huge success.”