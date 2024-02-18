Gazebo Gazette

On Saturday morning, February 17, 2024, a two vehicle collision closed Highway 49 after the accident occurred between the state highway and Old Highway 49 Road.

Harrison County Fire Rescue along with Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC) and Gulfport Fire Department responded to the accident that required at least two people to be extricated.

One person was flown by Rescue 5 to a trauma center. The accident is still under investigation.

(Both photos from Harrison County Fire Rescue)