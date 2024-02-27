Gazebo Gazette

On Monday, February 26, 2024, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two different suspects for felony charges of Trafficking in Controlled Substance; Cocaine.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff Matt Haley, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrests Dave Castillo-Ortiz of Gautier, Mississippi on a felony charge of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, to wit; Cocaine.

On February 26, 2024, at approximately 3:05 pm, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Patrol units conducted a traffic stop on an Infinity SUV, driven by Castillo-Ortiz, on Interstate 10 East at the 29 Mile-Marker in Gulfport, Mississippi, for a traffic violation.

After a preliminary investigation, a probable cause search of the vehicle ensued that led to the discovery of approximately (16) kilograms of cocaine concealed under the rear seats and in the console of the vehicle.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and charged with the aforementioned felony charge.

Additionally, Monday, February 26, 2024, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Davina Amber Crews of Brownsville, Texas, on a felony charge of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, to wit; Cocaine.

On February 26, 2024, at approximately 2:15 pm, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Patrol units conducted a traffic stop on Kia sedan, driven by Davina Amber Crews, on Interstate 10 West at the 40 Mile-Marker in Gulfport, Mississippi, for a traffic violation.

After a preliminary investigation, a probable cause search of the vehicle ensued that led to the discovery of approximately (2) kilograms of cocaine concealed inside a bag in the interior of the vehicle.

Crews was subsequently arrested and charged with the aforementioned felony charge and transported and booked into the Harrison County Jail without bond pending court proceedings.

Castillo-Ortiz was booked into the Harrison County Jail in lieu of a $40,000.00 surety bond. The bond was set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert J. Fountain.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) assisted in both investigations. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is unable to disclose the total amount of cocaine due to an ongoing investigation and the preliminary investigation showed that many of the drugs were coming to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The K-9’s name is Anubis in the front picture.