Following receipt of public comments, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) conducted an evaluation of the Molluscan Shellfish (Oyster) Leases Request for Proposals (RFP). This evaluation revealed several significant deficiencies in the RFP process, specifically with respect to the grading criteria.

In addition, the evaluation revealed discrepancies in adherence to the MDMR’s Title 22 Part 1 – Rules and Regulations for Molluscan Shellfish Related Activities.

As a result of these review findings, the MDMR reached the conclusion that the best utilization of state resources was not accomplished under the current system and its administration to date.

In response to the findings, the MDMR conducted a thorough review and evaluation of the underlying statute and its rules and regulations.

The goal of the review was to identify areas that could improve the lease program to ensure the best program for the lease participants and the best utilization of the state’s resources.

As a result of the review, the MDMR has requested the Legislature to make statutory changes to several areas that will allow for better adherence to the best utilization of the state’s resources, while creating the best program for the lease participants. In addition, the MDMR will update its rules and regulations to accomplish the same goal.