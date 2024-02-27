by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com 0r hdawkins@supertalk.fm

Monday, February 26, 2024, the Long Beach Police Department arrested Ashikkumar G. Patel, of Mount Airy, Maryland and charged him with one count of Armed Robbery and the other with Federal Immigration Violation that was turned over to the federal U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The arrest was the result of the investigation where Patel entered a convenience store on W. Railroad Street, presented a firearm and demanded money.

The suspect was later stopped by the Harrison County Sheriff’s office while trying to leave the area and through an investigation with Long Beach Police Department, Patel was taken into custody for armed robbery.

Additionally, Patel was then charged with an immigration violation, which will be ruled on by a federal court by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Patel was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and incarcerated on a $250,000.00 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner, but due to his federal violation ruled by ICE, his crime was not bondable until further notice.