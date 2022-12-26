Crews at NASA’s Stennis Space Center, near the Mississippi Gulf Coast lift the 75-ton interstage simulator test component into place at the B-2 Test Stand on Dec. 15, 2022.

The test component, 31 feet in diameter and 33 feet tall, will be used during Green Run testing of the new Exploration Upper Stage (EUS), which will fly on future Space Launch System missions as NASA continues its mission to explore the universe for the benefit of all.

The lift exercise served multiple purposes for the NASA Stennis test complex personnel.

Overall, crews used the component as a “pathfinder” for the EUS unit, which helped train lift crews on best practices for moving and handling the actual flight hardware when it arrives.

Although the simulator is not exactly the size of the EUS unit, lifting the component into place on the B-2