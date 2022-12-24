Forecasters are warning of treacherous holiday travel and life-threatening cold for much of the nation as an arctic air mass blows into the already frigid southern United States. “We’re looking at much-below normal temperatures, potentially record-low temperatures leading up to the Christmas holiday,” said Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. The polar air arrives as an earlier storm system gradually winds down in the northeastern U.S. after burying parts of the region under two feet (61 centimeters) of snow. The incoming artic front brings “extreme and prolonged freezing conditions for southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana,” the Na- tional Weather Service in a special weather statement Sunday.

By Thursday night, temperatures will plunge as low as 13 degrees (minus 10.6 Celsius) in Jackson, Mississippi; and around 5 degrees (minus 15 Celsius) in Nashville, Tennessee, the National Weather Ser- vice predicts. For much of the U.S., the winter weather will get worse before it gets better. On the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Harrison County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) released an alert where a hard freeze watch has been issued for all of the county, including the cities of Biloxi, DIberville, Gulfport, Long Beach, and Pass Christian. Temperatures will begin falling Thursday night, and drop into the low to mid 20s by Friday morning. Sub freezing temperatures are also expected Saturday, Sunday, and Monday mornings.