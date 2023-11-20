by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm
To say Kevin Woods was a honorable man is an understatement to the career and family he left behind after his passage in July 2023.
The Pass Christian School District posthumously honored him by naming the recently constructed middle school gymnasium in his honor Tuesday, November 14, 2023.
Before his passage in July, Coach Kevin D. Woods, Sr. dedicated over 30 years to the school’s athletic programs along with more years devoted to the city of Pass Christian’s recreational activities for the youth league.
Pass Christian School District Superintendent Dr. Carla Evers, Coach Woods’ family members, school board members, and a few others offered kind words to the ministry that he followed throughout his life.
Dr. Evers gave the Woods family proclamations from the school and the city providing an appreciation for his life and acts of service in the community. Additionally, she acknowledged that the coach had a lot of interests in the design of the gymnasium and it reflected his true presence.
At 61 years old, Kevin D. Woods coached football and basketball for the Pass Christian Middle School before his passing.