After the Pass Christian Board of Aldermen approved the beginning of construction for the St. Paul Village project months ago, Tuesday, November 8, 2023, an application, advertisement for bids, and design fees were presented to the city at the municipal court.

Ward 2 Alderwoman Regina Charlot raised a few questions about the proposal.

On a 4-1 vote for all three measures, the city adopted each. The application of the St. Paul Center, LLC for a Planned Urban Development (PUD) and a preliminary play was the first approved as recommended by the city planning commission.

This development will have 30 residential units and 6 mixed uses down E Scenic Drive along with adoption of the RezoningOrdinance.

Concurrently, advertisement for bids with infrastructure that will be funded by Pass Christian was approved. The city will pay this under the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund grant for the St. Paul Village Project. Both city engineer and department head have reviewed and approved the proposed plans that were submitted by the design professional for St. Paul Center, LLC.