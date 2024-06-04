Gazebo Gazette

GULFPORT (GG) — Monday night, June 3, 2024, the Harrison County School Board of Trustees unanimously named Kevin Roberts as the new Athletic Director for the Harrison County School District at the Henry Arledge Administration Building in Gulfport, Mississippi. Roberts is a Harrison County alumnus who graduated from Harrison Central High in 1995. After completing high school, he continued his education by studying business and playing outside linebacker at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. From there, he transferred to Mississippi College (MC), where he lettered in football for the Choctaws and was a member of the ASC football championship team in 1997.

The new athletic director graduated from MC with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Marketing in 1999 and earned his master’s in Education from William Carey University in 2003.

Roberts began his career in education in 2001, teaching 6th grade at Orange Grove Elementary and coaching football at North Gulfport Middle School. He transferred to Gulfport High in 2002. While at Gulfport, Coach Roberts taught freshmen social studies courses and coached 9th grade football and basketball, as well as varsity and junior varsity baseball, until 2003. Coach Roberts was then hired at Harrison Central High School. He became a varsity assistant football coach in 2004 and later served as the defensive coordinator for the Red Rebels football team. He also was the head tennis coach. Coach Roberts taught social studies and served as the History Department Chair.

In 2013, Coach Roberts transferred to D’Iberville High School. He was a varsity assistant football coach and continued teaching history and economics. After completing three seasons as an assistant coach, Coach Roberts made the decision to move in the direction of educational leadership. He served as D’Iberville High School’s Instructional Coach for three years. In 2018, Coach Roberts became the assistant principal at Three Rivers Elementary School. He was at Three Rivers for three years and then advanced to principal of Woolmarket Elementary School in 2021. While at Woolmarket Elementary, the school achieved the highest accountability scores on the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the 2021-2022 school year.

Coach Roberts has been married to Kristi Roberts since 2001. He is the proud father of Xander (D’Iberville High School, Class of ’22) and Raegan (D’Iberville High School, Class of ’26).

Roberts replaces Averie Bush, who has served in the position for nearly a decade.