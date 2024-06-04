Gazebo Gazette

GULFPORT (GG) — Hafeez Oladejo, a University of Southern Mississippi (USM) School of Ocean Science and Engineering (SOSE) student, has been selected to participate in a career opportunity of a lifetime through the Marine Technology Society (MTS) 2024-2025 EMERGE Program, which supports future leaders in marine technology.

The year-long program includes virtual meetings, a personal mentor, and networking with marine technology professionals. Oladejo will also participate in the Oceans 2024 Conference in Halifax, Canada.

Oladejo’s goal is to engage with scientists and gain valuable experiences through the duration of the program; further, he says his acceptance into the program serves to further motivate him in his research efforts and contributions to the field of ocean science.

“Earning this opportunity reflects the quality of education and research conducted in the USM School of Ocean Science and Engineering,” Oladejo said. “This recognition not only highlights the outstanding work of students, but also enhances the school’s reputation as a leader in marine science and technology and affirms its commitment to supporting cutting-edge research and fostering academic excellence.”

Oladejo plans to enhance his research efforts in coastal processes observation and modelling with the help of his lead SOSE faculty member Dr. Diana Bernstein.

“It’s a very selective program,” said Dr. Bernstein. “In 2023, it accepted 14 participants. One of the highlights of the program is its sponsorship of EMERGE participants in attending and engaging in the OCEANS conference. This exposure enables participants to connect with industry leaders, researchers, and peers, fostering valuable professional connections.”

Since the founding in 1910, The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) has remained dedicated to preparing students for success and the university delivers programs to more than 13,000 students in Hattiesburg and Long Beach, at teaching and research sites across the Mississippi Gulf Coast, as well as online. USM is a community-engaged Carnegie R1 university, earning distinction as one of the nation’s leading research institutions.