by Savannah Meyers, Contributing Writer
For the rest of the year, there will be historical facts about locations The Gazebo Gazette has vending boxes or distributions. The first one is the his- torical breakdown of Pass Christian’s City Hall.
Pass Christian is an ever-thriving city filled with the incredible resil- ience of its citizens, but nothing quite exemplifies this resilience like our his- toric City Hall.
This incredible structure was built on the original site of the 1831 Pass Christian Lighthouse- one of the first lighthouses constructed in the state of Mississippi.
Once deactivated in 1882, the lighthouse was promptly demolished and replaced by a three-story school building, which served as the origi- nal Pass Christian High School until 1937.
The first Pass Christian City Hall was constructed soon after, serving the public for a remarkable 46 years until it was struck and destroyed by Hurricane Camille in 1969.
On May 2, 1971, the second Pass Christian City Hall was constructed and dedicated to the victims of Hur- ricane Camille. The celebratory open- ing, attended by over 700 Pass Chris- tian residents, stood as a reminder of our city’s historic perseverance and honored those lost in the storm.
The Hall stood proudly for 34 years before it was severely damaged by Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and forced to be demolished.
Five years later, our current, be- loved City Hall was established and dedicated to the victims of Hurricane Katrina. The Hall stands on a con- crete courtyard that connects Pass Christian City Hall, Library, and City Board Room, each holding an indi- vidual, historical purpose.
Pass Christian City Hall now bears a reminder of what our city has gone through and how we have developed into the beautiful, strong city that now stands today.
Despite the hardships of hurricanes, our faithful city has persevered and reflects the strong will of its leaders and citizens.