For the rest of the year, there will be historical facts about locations The Gazebo Gazette has vending boxes or distributions. The first one is the his- torical breakdown of Pass Christian’s City Hall.

Pass Christian is an ever-thriving city filled with the incredible resil- ience of its citizens, but nothing quite exemplifies this resilience like our his- toric City Hall.

This incredible structure was built on the original site of the 1831 Pass Christian Lighthouse- one of the first lighthouses constructed in the state of Mississippi.

Once deactivated in 1882, the lighthouse was promptly demolished and replaced by a three-story school building, which served as the origi- nal Pass Christian High School until 1937.

The first Pass Christian City Hall was constructed soon after, serving the public for a remarkable 46 years until it was struck and destroyed by Hurricane Camille in 1969.