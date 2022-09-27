Gazebo Gazette

The Harrison County School District has once again achieved an A rating and has advanced to the highest academic ranking in its history. HCSD is also excited and proud to be home to the #1 high school in the state – West Harrison High School.

According to unofficial 2021-22 Accountability Grades released by the Mississippi Department of Education today, HCSD is now ranked #14 out of 138 school districts and seven charter schools in Mississippi. The number of A-rated schools in HCSD continues to grow from ten to 14.

West Harrison High has not only maintained its A rating year after year, the school has also jumped from ranking third in the state to taking over the top spot this year.

“Decisions Determine Destinations. It is the center point of Hurricane Pride. West Harrison’s motto is “Strive for Excellence” because excellence IS the expectation for all students, teachers, and staff entering the Eye of the Storm,” said WHHS Principal Dr. Michael Weaver. “What an honor it is to take the reins of West Harrison at this time of such a momentous achievement! The teachers, counselors, staff, and most of all, our dynamic students at West Harrison are second to none, and our scores are proof of it. West Harrison prides itself on the academic success of our students and our teachers’ ownership of data. I would like to thank last year’s administrative team for getting our students prepared for the state assessment.”

Congratulations to the following schools in HCSD for earning their “A” status:

West Harrison High School: #1 High School in MS

Pineville Elementary School: #20 Elementary School in MS

“I am extremely proud of the accomplishments of our schools in the Harrison County School District! The hard work of our students, teachers, staff, and administrators has paid off with outstanding results! Through difficult times, our teachers have persevered to show how good instruction can overcome any obstacle,” said HCSD Superintendent Mitchell King.

This is the first time since 2019 that Mississippi schools and districts have earned new grades due to disruptions from the pandemic. The grades are part of the state’s accountability system, and they help teachers, school leaders, parents, and communities know how well their local schools and districts are serving their students. The accountability system includes the following components: