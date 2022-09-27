Gazebo Gazette

What if everyone in Pass Christian read the same book and then joined together to talk about it? That is the idea behind One Book, One Pass Community Read Project! The One Book One Pass Community Read Project is pleased to announce a special event for 2022.

The committee is sponsoring “An Evening with Walter Isaacson” on Tuesday, November 1st at 6:30pm at the Randolph Center in Pass Christian.

Walter Isaacson is the author of Kissinger: A Biography(1992), Benjamin Franklin: An American Life(2003), Einstein: His Life and Universe(2007), Steve Jobs(2011), The Innovators: How a Group of Hackers, Geniuses, and Geeks Created the Digital Revolution(2014), Leonardo da Vinci(2017) and The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race(2021).

Isaacson was President and CEO of the Aspen Institute, a nonpartisan policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C., the chair and CEO of CNN, and the editor of Time magazine.

Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, Mr. Isaacson has attended Harvard University and the University of Oxford as a Rhodes scholar at Pembroke College. He is a professor at Tulane University and an advisory partner at Perella Weinberg Partners, a New York City-based financial services firm. He was vice chair of the Louisiana Recovery Authority, which oversaw the rebuilding after Hurricane Katrina, chaired the government board that runs Voice of America, and was a member of the Defense Innovation Board.

Copies of Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing and the Future of the Human Race, as well as other books by Isaacson, are available for check out at the Pass Christian Library or for purchase at Pass Christian Books. This event with Walter Isaacson is free and open to the public.

Please call the library (228-452-4596) or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com if you have any questions or need further information or visit for more information.