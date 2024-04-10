by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

It has been a tough year for both baseball squads in the Exit-28 rivalry, but the West Harrison Hurricanes came out with a 4-2 victory over the Long Beach Bearcats Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at Mike Rutledge Stadium before the weather began. With the MHSAA 4-6A district victory, the Hurricanes (6-14, 3-6) are tied for fourth place in the division with Pascagoula.

West Harrison got an outstanding performance on the mound from Senior Pitcher Landen Wallace, who tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowed only 1 earned run and finished with 7 strikeouts for the victory. Additionally, Wallace helped himself at the plate, contributing two singles for the offense.

The Bearcats (1-18, 1-9) have had a tough season, but fought to the end in this rivalry contest. Behind left hand pitcher (LHP) Landen VanCourt, Long Beach allowed 8 hits and 4 runs, but struck out 2 and slapped 2 singles at the plate.

The Hurricanes jumped in the board in the first inning with a few hard hit ball for a few West Harrison players and posting a 2-0 lead. Outfielder Tyler Gazzier was 3-for-4 at the plate and scored a run. Seniors Maddox Jackson and Hunter Ross both knocked in RBI’s during the game.

Long Beach had 8 hits, but only 1 RBI from Shortstop Will Brady in the bottom of the fifth inning while Centerfielder Tobias Cuevas reached base multiple times. Cuevas had two singles and a base on balls.

Brady’s RBI was on a groundout that scored Bearcats Senior Kyle Huey. Rightfielder Landen Moreaux scored the additional run off a wild pitch from Wallace.

West Harrison will host the Long Beach Bearcats Friday, April 12, 2024 at the Hurricanes Stadium in Gulfport, Mississippi. Game is scheduled to start at 7pm following a Saturday return to Long Beach for a 1pm game.