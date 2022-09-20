by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/AP Member – editor@thegazebogazette.com

After awarding a bid on a 16th section piece of land in Saucier, Miss. for a hunting lease, the Harrison County School Board of Trustees accepted donations at the Henry Arledge Administration Building in Gulfport on Monday, September 19, 2022. Both donations were given for separate projects in the Harrison County School District.

The first was authorized by the school board for a $5000 donation from Astro Ford of Mississippi to the Harrison County Career and Technical Center helping their automotive program. In the next acceptance, School Board Member Dr. Barbara Thomas’ monetary donation was approved for the playground project at North Gulfport Elementary and Middle School.

Following discussion by the school board, unanimous approval was granted for the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Harrison County Development Commission and the school district in support of the AccelerateMS Career Coach Initiative offered at the Harrison County Career and Technical Center. According to Harrison County School District Superintendent, the schools provide supervision of the people hired to assist the children, but do not offer any curriculum to follow.

In other actions, the board authorized federal programs to pay dual credit and advanced placement fees for high school students enrolled during the school year, sought assistance from the Harrison County Board of Supervisors to remove hazardous trees on 16th Section lands in Lizana, and approved the school district’s professional development plan.