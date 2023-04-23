Tourism has evolved as an economic development priority for many communities in the United States and especially in the South. With that being said, the Mississippi Gulf Coast is one of the few places in this country that has reduced pricing in quality homes, outstanding education, good restaurants, top-notch entertainment, casinos, and beautiful environmental surroundings across the board.

As my good friend and Super Talk’s Coast Vue host Ricky Mathews starts each episode with quotes, reads somber statements, and has Coastal figures on each show describing the quality of life down here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast to show its unique attributes. Local and state governments here on the Coast have a long history of economic development and using different assets after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Deepwater Horizon in 2010, and the global pandemic (COVID-19) of 2020.

The question should be: When is enough…enough? In the recent surge of creating subdivisions, townhouses, condos, and apartments, there has been attempts to build tourism even though the revenue on the Coast, according to the Mississippi Department of Finance & Administration, has been outstanding. More appropriation funds should be delivered to the hospitals and health care clinics on the Coast to validate the resources each can provide rather than referring to the New Orleans, Mobile or Jackson healthcare systems.