(All Photos by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner)

by Joseph W. Gex II, Contributing Writer

The regional track and field championships were held late last week around the state. Pass Christian hosted the Region 4-4A meet while St. Patrick held the Region 4-3A meet.

The Pirates placed third in both the boys and girls divisions at the regional championships. The Lady Pirates scored 110 points to finish behind champion Columbia with 202 points while the Pirates scored 115 points to end behind champion Moss Point with 134 points. The top four finishers in each event advanced to the South State championships this weekend.

The Lady Pirates were led by event winners Maleygh Acker who won the 100m with a time of 12.83, the 4x100m relay team of Amarie Edwards, Acker, Takiya Tyson, and Anaya Bradley won with a time of 50.40, and the 4x200m relay team of Madison Jacobs, Edwards, Zahria Reese, and Bradley won with a time of 1:48.04.

Other qualifiers for the Lady Pirates include Bradley (2nd, 200m, 26.32), Edwards (3rd, 200m, 27.19), Kailey Taylor (3rd, 400m, 1:04.40), Brinley Hoda (4th, 3200m, 16:24.12), Kyleigh Haynes (3rd, 300m hurdles, 52.04; 4th, high jump, 4′ 6″), Morgan McWilliams (4th, 800m, 2:47.26), the 4x400m relay team of Tyson, McWilliams, Haynes, and Taylor (2nd, 4:41.40), and the 4x800m relay team of K’Mari Hamilton, Hailey Lebeau, Khloee Vinsonhaler, and Makenna Smith (3rd, 12:23.46).

The Pirates were led by event winners Ollie Bailey who won the 800m and 1600m runs with times of 2:10.73 and 5:04.41, respectively. Talan Lindmark won the 3200m with a time of 12:19.58.

Other qualifiers include Tahli Clark (2nd, 100m, 11.13; 3rd, 200m, 22.92), Landon Laphand (2nd, 400m, 52.45), Lindmark (2nd, 800m, 2:11.03; 2nd, 1600m, 5:11.22), Nolan Akers (3rd, 1600m, 5:22.83), Brennan Davis (2nd, 3200m, 12:35.73), Gray Tusa (3rd, 3200m, 12:37.48), the 4x200m relay team of Mikhai Trotter, Perry Williams, Tristin Jones, and Clark (2nd, 1:32.68), the 4x400m relay team of Vinson Tran, Bailey, Jones, and Laphand (4th, 3:49.02), and the 4x800m relay team of Davis, Akers, Bailey, and Colton Truong (3rd, 9:58.90).

Saint Stanislaus and Our Lady Academy both competed in the Region 4-3A championships held at St. Patrick on Saturday. SSC placed third with 63 points behind champion Tylertown with 197 points. On the girls’ side, OLA was fourth with 56 points behind champion St. Patrick with 125 points.

The Rocks were led by event winners Ilias Rida who won the shot put with a throw of 44′ 10″ and Bret Tyler who won the discus with a throw of 127′ 1″. Other qualifiers include Micah Bishop (2nd, 110m hurdles, 14.87; 2nd, 400m, 51.96), Chandler Chapman (4th, 110m hurdles, 15.66), Charlie Hoffman (4th, 3200m, 13:26.19), the 4x200m relay team of Bishop, Brady Logan, Chapman, and Ethan Galloway (2nd, 1:33.67), and Peter Hanlon (4th discus, 92′ 7″).

The Crescents were led by event winners Henrietta Doxey who won the 1600m run with a time of 5:53.04 and the 4x400m relay team that won with a time of 4:32.97. Other qualifiers for OLA include Emily Reinike (2nd, high jump, 5′), the 4x800m relay team (3rd, 11:25.45), Elle Powers (4th, 3200m, 14:58.53), Margaret Compretta (4th, pole vault, 7′), and Abby Zimmerman (2nd, 400m, 1:03.54).