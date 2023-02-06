May 14, 2018 is a day that will live in infamy for so many that wanted separation between professional/collegiate sports and gambling due to the Supreme Court decision to strike down a law that prohibited this activity.

States were ruled to make their own decisions and quite a bit have allowed this activity within casinos or on mobile devices.

The issue of concern here is not the ability to wager or whether your state should allow in a gaming facility or mobile, but how much control do people have and whether organizations or colleges will use this method to their own benefit.

Sports gambling has been around for longer than most can imagine but grant- ing this activity during modern social media and as an entertainment purpose could cause demise.

POSITIVES:

Gambling in the sports industry, whether professional or amateur, brings an economic revenue that has never been seen before.

More people participate, which allows businesses to prosper with job potential instead of Vegas books controlling every aspect of sports gambling and it is not just limited to the casino industry anymore.

Social media, food and entertainment are involved like they never have been before.

NEGATIVES:

Virtually everyone has something to do with sports gambling now as the multibillion-dollar industry that became a staple in society along with insurmountable risks.

Not only are these risks on individuals, but professional and amateur athletes are developing this activity into a haven for gambling addictions.

Athletes are now 4 times more than the average person, becoming gambling addicts.

Since this industry is exploding in the U.S., it’s increasingly clear that states and organizations are ill-equipped to handle the damaging effects of problem gambling.

While sports gaming could see a five-fold increase in revenue by 2025 according to a report from Morgan Stanley, resources to educate the public or help problem gamblers are still lagging the industry’s growth.