Gazebo Gazette

The Pass Christian Public Library announces artists Elizabeth Register and Sally Johnson will be displaying their artwork in the conference room of the Pass Christian Public Library.

The exhibition, entitled “Dos Chicas Artistas” will kick off with an Artist’s Reception on Saturday, February 11th at 6pm.

Both artists exhibits will be on display through April 10th during regular library hours.

The reception is free and open to the public. The Pass Christian Library is located at 111 Hiern Avenue in Pass Christian, Miss.

If you need further information, please call 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1372493066847266/?ref=newsfeed.