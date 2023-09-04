Gazebo Gazette

Monday morning, September 4, 2023, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested Jessica Lynn Wernowsky from Gulfport, Miss. on one felony count of Burglary.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a burglary in a residence off Bells Ferry Road, Long Beach. County Deputies were able to locate the suspect J. Wernowsky walking in the area.

Upon making contact with Wernowsky, she admitted to entering the residence off Bells Ferry Road and taking copper piping and spray paint from the residence.

Jessica Lynn Wernowsky was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with one count of Burglary. The suspect is being held in lieu of a $25,000 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.