Gazebo Gazette

Joy Thornton, a senior mass communications major from Pass Christian, Mississippi, completed her internship at the National Geographic headquarters in Washington, D.C.

While Thornton was at Pass High, she wrote for The Gazebo Gazette and won an award by the Mississippi Press Association for writing a feature story for the newspaper on different topics.

Additionally, she was a recipient of the National Geographic Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU) Media Scholarship and participated in a two-week immersion program about the media industry.