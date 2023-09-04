Gazebo Gazette

Suicide can be prevented. This presentation will cover what we know about this leading cause of death, the most up-to-date research on prevention, and what we can all do to fight suicide.

Participants will learn the common risk factors for suicide, how to spot the warning signs in others, and how to keep ourselves, our loved ones and those in our community safe.

The program is Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 10-11am at the Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Avenue, Pass Christian, Mississippi 39571. You can register: https://tslpasschristian09092023.attendease.com/