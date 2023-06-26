“The money will help pay for a Thermal Imaging Camera (TIC),” expressed Long Beach Fire Chief Griff Skellie. “We would like to thank CenterPoint Energy for honoring our department and look forward to using this grant to improve our firefighters’ and community safety.”

Beginning the Long Beach Board of Aldermen meeting at city hall Tuesday, June 20, 2023, CenterPoint Energy pre- sented the Fire Department a $2500 check for public safety.

Following the grant, the Long Beach Board of Aldermen chose their planning commission appointments for this year.

All were the same with two exceptions, Ward 4 will be represented by Nicholas Brown and Ward 6 by David DeLorenzo on the planning commission.

Dianne Johnson was appointed to the Long Beach Library Board while David Bass resigned from his position on the Civil Service Board due to health reasons. Linda Atterberry-Schauer was appointed to the Civil Service by the Board to fill the vacancy of David Bass.