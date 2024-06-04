Gazebo Gazette

STENNIS SPACE CENTER (GG) —Stennis Space Center employee Rachel Deschamp from Pass Christian, Shelly Lunsford from Long Beach, and four other additional employees received an Honoree Award from NASA’s Space Flight Awareness Program on May 4, 2024 for outstanding support of human spaceflight.

Deschamp is an order clerk for Alutiiq Essential Services at NASA’s Stennis Space Center near the Mississippi Gulf Coast. She was recognized for attention to detail and commitment to success in enabling Alutiiq’s ability to meet and support NASA Stennis’ requirements.

Lunsford is a senior forms designer for SaiTech Inc. at NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. She was honored for her professionalism and dedication in consolidating NASA Stennis and NASA Shared Services Center’s forms to enable customers and users to increase efficiency and create valid data and reports.

NASA astronaut Victor Glover, Space Operations Mission Directorate Associate Administrator Kenneth Bowersox, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate Associate Administrator Catherine Koerner and NASA Stennis Associate Director Rodney McKellip presented the Honoree Awards during a ceremony in Orlando, Florida.

Glover was selected as a NASA astronaut in 2013 and is currently assigned as the pilot of NASA’s Artemis II mission to the Moon. He previously served as the pilot of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station as part of Expedition 64.

In recognition of flight program contributions, Deschamp & Lunsford toured NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and participated in activities in conjunction with the first launch attempt of NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test of the Starliner spacecraft. The Crew Flight Test will launch Starliner and NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams on a United Launch Atlas V rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program.

NASA’s Space Flight Awareness Program recognizes outstanding job performances and contributions by civil service and contract employees throughout the year and focuses on excellence in quality and safety in support of human spaceflight. The Honoree Award is one of the highest honors presented to employees for their dedication to quality work and flight safety. Recipients must have contributed beyond their normal work requirements toward achieving a particular human spaceflight program goal; contributed to a major cost savings; been instrumental in developing material that increases reliability, efficiency or performance; assisted in operational improvements; or been a key player in developing a beneficial process improvement.

Photo inside: Stennis Space Center employee Rachel Deschamp of Pass Christian, Mississippi, is presented with the NASA Space Flight Awareness Program Honoree Award during a May 4 ceremony. Deschamp (center) receives the award from (left to right): NASA Space Operations Mission Directorate Associate Administrator Kenneth Bowersox, NASA Stennis Associate Director Rodney McKellip, NASA astronaut Victor Glover, and NASA Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate Associate Administrator Catherine Koerner. Photo Credit: (NASA/Kennedy Space Center)