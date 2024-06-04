Gazebo Gazette

PASS CHRISTIAN (GG) — The Juneteenth in the Pass committee will begin the celebration with the “If Not You, Then Who” Brunch on Saturday, June 15th at 10am at The J. W. Randolph Center in Pass Christian, Mississippi. The Brunch will honor six (6) Community Activists who serve in a voluntary capacity and work to achieve the common goal of unity and love for all.

The keynote speaker will be former Mississippi State Representative and Pass Christian High Alum Sonya Williams-Barnes plus Guest Vocalist will be Jamion Burney. Tickets for the brunch are $35/person.

A free community Juneteenth Celebration will be held from 4-8pm in War Memorial Park. All are welcome to attend.

Juneteenth in the Pass committee is organizing an event in observance of Juneteenth. The Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery in the Confederacy, but it wasn’t applied nationally until two (2) years later on June 19, 1865. Today, this Holiday is the most popular annual celebration of emancipation from slavery in the United States.

The J. W. Randolph Center is located at 315 Clark Avenue in Pass Christian and was constructed in 1928 as a public school for African-American students whereas in 2006, the structure was named a Mississippi Landmark.

War Memorial Park is located at 101 Fleitas Avenue in Pass Christian. For more information, please call Kimberly at 228-313-8033 or email juneteenthpc@gmail.com.