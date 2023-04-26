by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com

After a three-year hiatus, the Pass Christian Historical Society is thrilled to announce that the Tour of Homes will return on Sunday, May 7th, 2023. The 2023 Tour features four beautiful Scenic Drive homes, with three dating from the mid-to-late 1800s and the fourth being a post-Katrina replica of the well-known Dixie White House.

The Pass Christian Historical Society has conducted annual home tours and garden parties for four decades. In addition to viewing the homes and grounds, patrons will enjoy complimentary teas & hors d’oeuvres provided by members of the historical society at 855 East Scenic Drive, along with live music by Vince Vance.

This year’s featured homes include:

629 East Scenic Drive, c. 1871, the home of Liz and Drew Robertson. The house was previously owned by William Wiegand, a New Orleans newspaperman, who wrote several books about the Pass.

767 East Scenic Drive, the home of Dr. Julianne Huber and William Sewell. The original house on this lot, Beaulieu, dating to 1854, was heavily damaged by Hurricane Camille and eventually demolished. The house was perhaps best known as the Dixie White House after President Woodrow Wilson and his family resided in the house during their Christmas vacation of 1913-14. The current house was built in 2008 as a replica of the original house.

829 East Scenic Drive, c. 1850, the home of Carolyn and Michael Christovich. This house is known by its distinctive “crab-claw” stairs and has recently undergone an extensive renovation.

855 East Scenic Drive, c. 1890s, the home of Jan Stumpf. This home has also recently undergone renovations. Interestingly, the original owner of this house operated several businesses in town and carried a line of postcards so the home is often featured in early postcards. This home will be the site of the Society’s traditional Tour Tea and will also feature music by the one-and-only Vince Vance!

Tickets to the Tour of Homes are $25 in advance, or $30 on the day of the Tour, and include the complimentary tea served at 855 East Scenic. Proceeds from the Tour of Homes support the Pass Christian Historical Society, which has worked to preserve and share the history of the coastal community for nearly 6o years.

Please visit the Historical Society website, www.passhistory.org, to purchase and for more information. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for individuals and businesses.