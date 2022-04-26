Gazebo Gazette

The Long Beach Chamber of Commerce Touch-A-Truck will be held in the Long Beach Harbor- West Side on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

This event is a fundraiser where kids of all ages to have the opportunity to experience life-size vehicles and interact with community support leaders like police officers, firemen, construction workers, and more. More than 30 vehicles of all shapes and sizes have confirmed attendance.

“The Long Beach Chamber of Commerce Touch-A-Truck event is a wonderful way for children and their families to interact, explore, and learn about safety from our local heroes,” said Michelle Kinsey, Board Chair of the Long Beach Chamber of Commerce Director.

This family-friendly event is offering 5 tickets for $20 until May 3rd or $5 per person at the gate, and children under the age of 1 are free. Pizza, snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.

Complimentary snowballs will be offered while supplies last. Funds raised from the Long Beach Chamber of Commerce Touch-A-Truck go towards scholarships and small business grants.

For more information or to sponsor this event, please contact Adele at 228.604.0014 or alyons@mscoastchamber.com