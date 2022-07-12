by Lillia Fuller, Contributing Writer

This past weekend marked the 3rd annual “Paddle the Bay with 5k,” where the community joined together for food, fun, and exercise. The Rotary Club of Pass Christian hosted the event at Henderson Point Park where attendees were able to venture the Mallini Bayou and Bay waters to their heart’s content.

Guests were welcomed to participate in a 5k additionally this year. All proceeds raised went to the Rotary Club of Pass Christian and the projects they support throughout the community.

Rotary Club President Carolyn Ishee stated that, “We’re so blessed to be in The Pass and be able to help it grow into a stronger community.”

This year, the club they raised a whopping $30,000+! Paddles were given to the top three donors; Gold paddle prize went to Kirk & Bach Kimball, Silver paddle prize went to Mary Bourdin and the Pass Christian Elves, and the Bronze paddle prize went to Robert “Butch” Thurmond.

The 5k winners listed below were:

Top Males Overall: 1. Talan Lindmark 2. Tristin Jones 3. Jacob Fuller

Top Females Overall: 1.Lillia Fuller 2.Brinley Hoda 3. Emily Leitzinger

Top 3 Males 11-18: 1. Talan Lindmark 2. Tristin Jones 3. Jacob Fuller

Top 3 Females 11-18: 1.Lillia Fuller 2.Brinley Hoda 3. Sandra Carter

Top Males 50+: 1. Mike Leitzinger

Top Females 40-49: Emily Leitzinger

The Pass Christian Rotary Club long-time sponsors were: Walmart, Mississippi Power, Hancock Whitney Bank, Ollie Bailey – State Farm, Mississippi Coast Realty, The Flooring Mart, CC Lynch, Gulfport Coca Cola Bottling Company, Michell Distributing, A&A Marine Hardware