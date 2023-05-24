It’s prickly on the outside but soft on the inside. It’s none other than the aloe vera plant. A multi-purpose plant we are very lucky to have been gifted to this planet.

It’s part of the lily family, which is pretty cool, and its origins were mysterious until lately.

In Egypt, carvings were found over 6000 years ago and were considered a common burial offering or gift to deceased pharaohs whose remnants were found in tombs. However, its medicinal uses appeared in Sumerian hieroglyphic tablets around 2200 BC in the Mesopotamia civilization and were recorded using it as a laxative.

It’s also said that aloe was used as an embalming because of its anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties. Aloe was widespread around the globe and was along the trade routes throughout the Middle East, Coasts of Africa, and Mediterranean regions.

It also spread along the Silk Road to Asia, India, and the Far East, but many believed it may have originated in the Sudan or Arabian Peninsula, or even maybe the Canary Islands.

The aloe vera plant is loaded, as you know.

It’s 99% water and the inner gel contains vitamin A, vitamin C and E, vitamin B12, folic acid, and choline.

The gel also contains important en- zymes, minerals, natural sugar, lignin (formation of cell walls), saponin (lowers cholesterol), salicylic acids (aspirin), and amino acids.

It’s also great for your digestive system. Ever tried aloe water?

There are different types out there and there’s one brand that has different flavors with small chunks of aloe in it. Don’t cringe, it’s actually really refreshing!

Think of it like boba tea for its crunchy property in recipes, mainly salads, jellies, smoothies, and drinks.