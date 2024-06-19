The Gazebo Gazette

MISSISSIPPI STATE (GG) — Emma Palmer, a senior studying biochemistry and molecular biology from Pass Christian, Mississippi, is among 29 Mississippi State University (MSU) students receiving a Spirit of State Award for 2024.

Organized by MSU’s Division of Student Affairs, the 19th annual Spirit of State Awards honor students making a positive impact on peers and the broader campus community through organization involvement, service to the university and personal actions promoting school spirit and tradition.

“This year’s Spirit of State winners exemplify Mississippi State University’s commitment to meaningful and impactful service,” said MSU President Mark E. Keenum. “They lead by example and strive to make the university and their communities better every day, and I am proud of their dedication to others, strong work ethic and willingness to make a difference.”

The Spirit of State Awards are open to all students, no matter their classification, major or primary campus. Nominees must have a minimum 2.25 GPA and be in good academic and disciplinary standing.

Mississippi State University is a national STEM-focused, doctoral degree-granting, land-grant university offering a wide range of educational experiences for learning and growth to a diverse student body of approximately 23,000 students. Among the National Science Foundation’s Top 100 research universities, MSU provides access and opportunity to students from all 50 states and 86 countries.

MSU is committed to its comprehensive research university mission, addressing complex local and global issues with innovative ideas and solutions.

Front Photo: Front row, left to right: Emma Palmer, Hannah Crowe, Madeleine Conerly, Emily McFatter, Karime Alonso Ixtepan and Maggie Jo Everett; second row, left to right: Michael Farmer, Olivia Springfield, Aiden McLain, Carrington Davis and Mason Blair; third row, left to right: Alina Nigmatullina, Keimauri McKenzie, William Grisham, Grace May and Joshua Britt; fourth row, left to right: Alyssa Williams and Laura Grace King; fifth row, left to right: Kasia Williams, Emma Schultz, Caroline Kercheval, Madelyn Hunter, Judith Meeks and Ellie Herndon; sixth row, left to right: Nathan Mosley, Cameron Mayers, Hayden Cherry, Matteo Mauro and Jeffery Johnson Jr.

Inside Photo: MSU President Mark E. Keenum, Emma Palmer, Regina Hyatt, vice president for student affairs. Photos by Jonah Holland.