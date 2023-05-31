Gazebo Gazette

Juneteenth in the Pass committee is organizing an event in observance of Juneteenth. The Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery in the Confederacy, but it wasn’t applied nationally until two (2) years later on June 19, 1865.

Today, this Holiday is the most popular annual celebration of emancipation from slavery in the United States.

The Juneteenth in the Pass committee will begin the celebration with the “If Not You, Then Who” Brunch on Saturday, June 17th at 10am at The J. W. Randolph Center in Pass Christian.

The Brunch will honor five (5) Community Activists who serve in a voluntary capacity and work to achieve the common goal of unity and love for all. The keynote speaker will be Leon Roberts. Tickets for the brunch are $35/person.

At noon, the event will move outside for a free community Juneteenth Celebration with entertainment by DJ Mixx Maestro and food and craft vendors on site. All are welcome to attend and the celebration will end at 5pm.

The J. W. Randolph Center is located at 315 Clark Avenue in Pass Christian. For more information, please call Kimberly at 228-313-8033 or email juneteenthpc@gmail.com. https://www.facebook.com/events/582560233688404