Gazebo Gazette

On May 17, 2023, American Legion Post 1995 of Long Beach, Miss., recognized and awarded Long Beach High School’s Valedictorian, and Salutatorian for their Class of 2023.

Valedictorian – Jillian Navi Larosa, and Salutatorian – Lenwood Stokley Sawyer IV were recognized the highest, and second highest academic ranking in their graduating class.

American Legion Post 1995 awarded each recipient with a medal reflecting their achievement, a certificate of their achievement, and a check as a token of their recognition.

Pictured top l-r, Valedictorian-Jillian Navi Larosa, Post 1995 1st Vice Commander Charles Martinek. Bottom l-r Salutatorian Lenwood Stokley Sawyer IV, Post 1995 1st Vice Commander Charlie Martinek.