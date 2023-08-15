Gazebo Gazette

On Tuesday, August 15, 2023, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gary Wayne Bruce who resides in Gulfport, Miss. on one felony count of Aggravated Domestic.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, Deputies responded to the 18000 block of Robin Oaks Drive, Gulfport, on a Domestic Violence call. Upon arrival Deputies located a female who required emergency medical attention.

Deputies learned that Gary Wayne Bruce was responsible for her injuries and had barricaded himself in a camper when they attempted to make contact with him.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Female victim was transported to a local Harrison County hospital and treated for her injuries.

Gary Wayne Bruce was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with one count of Aggravated Domestic.

The suspect is being held in lieu of a $50,000 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.