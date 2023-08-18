Gazebo Gazette

Long Beach School District is one of only three districts in the state of Mississippi to have finished Overall Top 10 in all four subject areas: Math, ELA, Science, and U.S. History. The State Board of Education announced the district recognition at its August meeting.

Long Beach Superintendent, Dr. Talia Lock, is proud of this repeat distinction for the district.

“Our students, teachers, and administrators work hard day in and day out to reach the highest levels of learning and achievement. They define what it is to be a System of Excellence and to have their work recognized is so deserving,” Lock said.

“Our district’s high standards for academic performance are evident in the results they achieve. Everyone in the Long Beach School District and our community plays a vital role in what we do in our schools for our students. I’m just grateful to be a part of this team that is so persistent in the pursuit of excellence.”

The Executive Summary for the 2022-23 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) was released earlier this week with breakdown on each subject.