by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

During the last city meeting, Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at the Pass Christian Municipal Court, the Board of Aldermen chose to approve a few projects and send one to discussion in the upcoming budget.

Initially, the Pass Christian Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a project authorizing City Attorney Malcolm Jones to obtain a drainage easement from the Gulf Shore Investments, LLC across the corner and west boundary of property on Demetz Avenue where the city allowed the Public Works Department to purchase 40 feet of pipe not to exceed $750. This would provide drainage for the road into the existing canal within or near the platted Hunter Alley Road.

Secondly, upon an agenda item requested by Ward 3 Alderman Kirk Kimball, the board unanimously approved a work order to DNA Underground (the city’s unit price contractor) for emergency repairs to Clarence Avenue, West Railroad, and NE Apron Repairs in the amount of $5,375 with available funds.

The next two were trickier where the city was asked to approve another work order to install 150 feet of a drainage culvert and 3 PVC catch basins along the north property line of a part of West Second Street to alleviate flooding. The amount was projected to be $24,350. After deliberation by the board and Mayor Jimmy Rafferty, the measure was selected to be added to the upcoming budget discussion.

Finally, Ward 4 Alderman Victor Pickich suggested the city aldermen approve a work order in the amount of $29,890 under the city maintenance contract for DNA Underground due to Baywood Drive drainage repairs. Pickich did acknowledge that the city engineer offered an alternative to this project, only asking for $17,000 as an alternative for this along with the addition of emergency front load projects in his ward to equal out the original amount.

After lengthy discussion, the board unanimously voted for the alternative offer from Bob Escher, the city attorney, but the other projects that Pickich requested were not included.

Additionally, Jennifer Rivera of the city planning department was promoted to the Planning Tech position at the pay rate of $18.27 per hour. The salary increase is funded by unused wages from the budget and started Friday, May 10, 2024. Rivera vacated the Community Development Administrator position.