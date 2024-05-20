Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is accepting proposals for projects that may receive funding from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Securities Act (GOMESA). The deadline for proposals to be submitted is Monday, July 1, 2024.

Proposals, which are restricted to projects within Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties, must meet one or more of the following criteria: projects and activities for the purposes of coastal protection, including conservation, coastal restoration, hurricane protection and infrastructure directly affected by coastal wetland losses; mitigation of damage to fish, wildlife or natural resources; implementation of a federally-approved marine, coastal or comprehensive conservation management plan; mitigation of the impact of Outer Continental Shelf activities through the funding of onshore infrastructure projects; and planning assistance and the administrative costs of compliance.

All proposals must include the following:

Project name Point of contact information Project location Project description Justification (How does project meet one or more of the criteria?) Estimated cost and detailed budget Goals and objectives of the project Project timeline/schedule

Previously submitted proposals will be put into the portal and will only need to be resubmitted if changes are made.

Applicants must fill out an application for GOMESA funding at dmr.ms.gov/gomesa/. Proposals may be submitted to Russell Weatherly at GOMESA@dmr.ms.gov or delivered to MDMR at 1141 Bayview Ave. in Biloxi.

For more information, call 228-523-4040 or email Russell.Weatherly@dmr.ms.gov.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is dedicated to enhancing, protecting and conserving marine interests of the state by managing all marine life, public trust wetlands, adjacent uplands and waterfront areas to provide for the optimal commercial, recreational, educational and economic uses of these resources consistent with environmental concerns and social changes. Visit the DMR online at dmr.ms.gov.