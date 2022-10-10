by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/AP Member – editor@thegazebogazette.com

On a full moon night filled with pink to honor the awareness of breast cancer, Pass Christian High School football team beat the Moss Point Tigers 21-20 in their first district game. This was the second time in twelve other attempts, the Pirates have beaten the Tigers in the history of the program.

With a late touchdown pass from Pass High’s Quarterback Ladd Scriber to Larry Burks, Jr. from the one yard line to take the final score with 5:27 left in the game followed by an interception from the Pirates defensive lineman Malik Cherry with 2:09 left in the game, the first division victory (4-2, 1-0) was secured.

“Man, that was a hard fought game and that’s a good football game right there,” said Pass Christian Head Football Coach Chase Carmody. “We shot ourselves in the foot in the first half with a two-swing score. We challenged them at halftime, they came out and fought against a very good football team. It’s a big win for us and our offensive line did a lot better. They gave us enough plays to let Ladd Scriber play well. One of his better performances.”

Moss Point started the game quickly with a twelve play drive and the Tigers Quarterback Ryan Smith found receiver Kaleb Raston for a nine yard touchdown pass followed a by a two-point conversion and 5:33 left on the clock in the first quarter. The Tigers held to the 8-0 lead to end the first quarter.

For the first series of the second quarter, Pass Christian went fifteen plays to get a four-yard touchdown dive from the Pirates Running Back Jacquez Alexander-Dedeaux with 8:33 left in the half. The Pirates tied the game at 8 as Alexander ran across the lane to converted two points.

After the Tigers brief possession, Pass High got the ball in great field position, but were penalized and missed the field goal attempt with 3:44 left in the half.

Immediately, Moss Point drove down the field on nine plays and the Tigers Running Back Jamarious Brown ran to the end zone from 15 yards with 3 seconds left. The Tigers failed to convert for two points, so the halftime score was 14-8.

Coming out of the gates, Pass Christian went to reclaim the scoreboard. On the fourth play, signal caller Scriber found Terry Patton, Jr. for a 62-yard touchdown pass with 10:19 left in the third and a 15-14 Pass lead. Karsten Mooney put the extra point through the uprights to give the Pirates the lead.

Despite getting two penalties, the Moss Point Tigers countered the next drive with a one-yard dive from Taboris Charles after twelve plays and Moss Point taking the lead. The two point conversion from the Tigers failed again at 4:05 left in the third quarter and this was the last score from Moss Point.

Scriber had one of his best games as a quarterback, throwing two touchdown passes on a night with 12 completions on 22 attempts for 231 yards.

Scriber’s main target was Receiver Terry Patton, Jr. who caught 4 receptions for 130 yards and a score while Burks snagged 6 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.

The ground game was tough, but Alexander-Dedeaux ran 18 times to gain 64 yards and his second quarter touchdown.

Defensively, Pass High Linebacker Micah McKay led the squad with 12 tackles, 8 solo, and a tackle for a loss, but defensive lineman Bryant Piernas and Cherry each had sacks which hurt Moss Point’s yardage. Cherry’s interception was returned for 33 yards and came close to icing the game.

Pass Christian will play across the bridge in a heated district rivalry game against Bay High on Friday, October 14, 2022.

With a victory, the Pirates could clinch its second consecutive playoff berth and be within one game of the 300th total victory for the program.