Gazebo Gazette

Delicious Blues Stew is a near-legendary “Bluesiana party band” that worked together for 24 years in Nashville. Three long-time members and another good friend will be making the first Stew gig on the coast since a pre-Katrina swing thru the state on 10/8/22. Shannon “Bayou” Williford, Scott “Patio Daddio” Achord and Brannan Lane will be joined by Baton Rouge friend Steve “Kid Sparky” Parker for a Cruisin’ the Coast afternoon at Pass Christian Shaggy’s from 1 to 5.

“We’re pumped!” says Williford, “Patio is in Baton Rouge, Brannan is in Pensacola and I’m here in Pass. We all can’t wait to play together again.”

Achord, Williford and Lane have all been voted Music City Blues player of the year on their respective instruments – bass, harmonica and drums/percussion. Parker played guitar regularly with two of the Stewser Cruisers in Baton Rouge when they were rolling in that city’s famous blues scene.

Brannan Lane is also a renowned ambient musician, having released more than 20 such recordings; and this after having played on the Grand Ole Opry for some 15 years.

Delicious Blues Stew recorded 4 albums over the years, featuring mostly originals and their signature swampy sound.

They were known for inventing the Music City Mardi Gras celebration, and counted many of that city’s top performers as friends, sit-ins and fans; including The Judds, Kid Rock, Bill Monroe, Billy Cox, Gretchen Wilson, Leon Medica and others.