by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/AP Member – editor@thegazebogazette.com

Pass Christian School District should not be overlooked after the 2021-22 Accountability results were released last week by the Mississippi Department of Education. Like other Mississippi Gulf Coast school districts, they received an overall “A” for the executive summary for all four schools.

The grades reflect how student achievement has improved after declining during the early part of the pandemic. Approximately 81% of schools and 87% of districts will be rated C or higher for the 2021-22 school year. Though overall grades appear to have improved since 2019, state officials advise caution when interpreting score changes between the 2018-19 and 2021-22 school years.

Substantial shifts in performance may be temporarily influenced by factors associated with pandemic disruptions.

The Pass Christian School District was inside the top 5 with their biology scores, finishing with an average scale score of 1087.2 and an overall science score from grades 5 & 8 at 78.4%, which was second in the state.

“We are extremely proud of the great work that our teachers and students continue to do. Even in the face of a world-wide pandemic, our community and families worked with the schools to maintain our commitment to excellence and advance our legacy,” said Pass Christian School District Superintendent Dr. Carla Evers. “We would like to thank our entire Pirate family from the school board to parents and community for your continued support during very challenging times. We never surrendered, and it shows in the results.”

After the results were released, the Pass Christian School District was ranked ninth in the state. The 2021-22 school and district grades were impacted by key factors involving student achievement decline in 2020-21, testing waivers and one-year adjustments to the accountability system.

Federal law requires all states to assess students annually in ELA and Mathematics in grades 3-8 and once during high school. Mississippi law requires schools and districts to earn annual A-F grades based on student performance and growth.