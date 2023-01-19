Gazebo Gazette

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested county resident Michael Craig Cuevas on one felony count of Grand Larceny.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Harrison County School Administrators for Lizana Elementary School in Saucier, Miss. reported that some unknown person had stolen two air conditioner units from the school property.

Harrison County Sheriff investigators were able to obtain video surveillance of the suspect and positively identified him as Michael Craig Cuevas. Shortly following, an Investigator obtained a warrant for Cuevas.

Thursday morning, investigators conducted a traffic stop on Cuevas‘ vehicle and took him into custody with the warrant. The suspect was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center after the arrest.

Michael Craig Cuevas was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with Grand Larceny. The suspect is being held in lieu of a $40,000.00 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.