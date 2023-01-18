by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com

Saturday, December 10, 2022 the Pass Christian Police Department responded to a commercial storage facility for reports of burglary. An estimated $14,000 in goods were taken from numerous storage units.

The following Tuesday after thorough analysis, Charles Shannon Parker of Bay St. Louis was established as a suspect, and arrest warrants were secured through Harrison County Justice Court. As previously noted in The Gazebo Gazette newspaper, the suspect had additional warrants from other counties.

Later that day, December 13, 2022, Parker was taken into custody by Pearl River Police Department, Louisiana. Marlon Jackson Jr. (47) of Bay St. Louis was also developed as another suspect in the Pass Christian storage burglaries.

On Tuesday, January 17, 2023 arrest warrants were secured for Jackson through Harrison County Justice Court.

Wednesday morning, January 18, 2023 Investigators with the Pass Christian Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, Slidell Police Department, and Pearl River Police Department executed a search warrant on the residence of Marlon Jackson Jr.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. Property was recovered from the scene and will be returned to its rightful owners.

Charles Shannon Parker is charged with seven counts of commercial burglary through the Pass Christian Police Department and has a $140,000 bond set by Judge Diane Ladner.

Marlon Jackson Jr. is charged with seven counts of commercial burglary through the Pass Christian Police Department and has a $140,000 bond set by Judge Brandon Ladner.

This has been a joint investigation with the Pass Christian Police Department issuing thanks to the additional agencies involved.