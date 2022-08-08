by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/AP Member – editor@thegazebogazette.com

According to New Orleans Saints Head Football Coach Dennis Allen, Quarterback Jameis Winston left practice due to a minor foot injury he received during a team 7-on-7 drill on Monday, August 8, 2022. The Saints began their practice outside before thunderstorms and lightning forced them to finish practice at their indoor facility.

During the 7-on-7 drill, the Saints three quarterbacks (Winston, Andy Dalton, Ian Book) participated by throwing several different routes to receivers while the linebackers and defensive backs were attempting to stop the completions. In the last throw, Winston stepped towards his side and began to hobble before leaving the premise.

“Coach Allen, why was Jameis not participating in the goal line drills?” was the question asked by The Gazebo Gazette.

“He tweaked his foot during the drill,” expressed Allen about Jameis. “I think he looks good out there before this occurred and looks like he’s rounding back into form before last season’s injury.”

After week seven of the 2021-22 season, Winston tore his ACL, then spent the second half of last season and much of this past offseason rehabilitating from reconstructive surgery. In March, he signed a two year extension just under $30 million.

Winston, a 2013 Heisman Trophy winner and 2015 top overall draft choice by Tampa Bay, arrived with New Orleans in 2020. Following the retirement of future Hall of Fame Quarterback Drew Brees after the 2020-21 season, Winston worked in to the role of the starting position in 2021-22.

The Saints were 5-2 when Winston was hurt in 2021-22 season, but did not pass as much.

When asked the question of sitting the starters for the first preseason game against the Houston Texans Saturday, Allen said that the issue had not been discussed amongst the team.

The first NFL preseason game for the New Orleans Saints will be played on the road against the Houston Texas at 7pm on Saturday, August 13, 2022.