District Attorney Crosby Parker announced that on July 27, 2023, 39-year old Diquane Zimar Mitchell of Alabama was revoked on felony post-release supervision from a 2011 Armed Robbery conviction in Gulfport after Mitchell was subsequently arrested by Alabama authorities on a new felony Aggravated Assault Domestic Violence charge associated with an alleged strangulation of his son.

Mitchell was sentenced by Judge Lisa Dodson to 20 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with credit for any time already served at the time of conviction on this specific case.

During a revocation hearing, Judge Dodson found Mitchell in violation of his post-release supervision for failure to report for 19 consecutive months while on felony post-release supervision.

In addition, Judge Dodson heard testimony from a detective in Crenshaw County, Alabama who testified regarding allegations that Mitchell had committed a new felony Aggravated Assault Domestic Violence offense while on post- release supervision.