Gazebo Gazette

Last week, the Carnival Association of Long Beach (CALB) announces the Royal Candidates for the 2023 Mardi Gras season. Michael Levens and Jenny Levens will reign as King Scott 63rd and Queen Rosalie 2023.

Jenny is a lifelong resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, graduating from the University of Southern Mississippi with a degree in business.

Additionally, Jenny is the Director of Administration for Florence Gardens LLC, previously served as the Community Affairs Director for the City of Long Beach and was the former Director of the Long Beach and Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce.

She is a graduate of Leadership Gulf Coast Class of 2014, Leadership Mississippi Class of 2017, and Gulf Coast Business Council’s Masters Class of 2019. She was recognized in 2016 for the Top 10 Under 40 One Coast Awards.

She was a finalist for the Women of Achievement Young Careerist award, named in the Mississippi Business Journals Top 50 Under 40 for 2018 and was recognized at the 2018 Success Conference as a Top Influencer and One to Watch.

The Mississippi Business Journal recognized Jenny, as Mississippi’s 50 Leading Business Women of 2019 while she was named One Coast Top 10 Community Leaders of 2020 and the 2020 Long Beach Historical Society Harper McCaughan Excellence in Service award.

Jenny was instrumental in getting the first handicap beach access in Long Beach known as the Long Beach Wheel Way, a partnership with the City of Long Beach and the Junior Auxiliary of Gulfport.

She is a member of St Thomas Catholic Church in Long Beach, Life Member of Gulfport Junior Auxiliary, United Way Women’s Leadership, Lynn Meadows Boogie Nights Committee Member, USM Gulf Park Jazz and Blues Committee, Boys and Girls Club, Pass Christian Carnival Association, Carnival Association of Long Beach, Coast Young Professionals, Keesler Air Force Base Honorary Commander and Make-A–Wish.